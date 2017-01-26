(Adds quotes from finance minister on growth and corruption,
LIMA Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has
put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the
"Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works
projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Before Brazilian builder Odebrecht acknowledged bribing
Peruvian officials over a decade-long period last month
, the government had forecast a 4.8 percent economic
expansion for 2017, up from an expected 4 percent last year.
But President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's plans to jumpstart
flagging domestic demand with infrastructure projects could face
delays as the government seeks to uproot corruption, said
Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne.
"Due to the Odebrecht effect ... I think it's hard to think
that we're going to grow 4.8 percent, I think we could grow one
percentage point below that," Thorne said at a press conference
with other cabinet members.
The government has barred Odebrecht and other companies
known to have been involved in corruption from bidding on public
work projects, and took back its $5 billion natural gas pipeline
project this week after its financing got snagged on concerns
about liability for graft.
A new auction for the pipeline project will be held within a
year, said Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo.
The government now wants Odebrecht to sell its stake in the
$500 million irrigation project Chavimochic III that it was
building with Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero
, Thorne said.
Odebrecht told Reuters on Tuesday that work on the project
stalled in December when the government withheld a permit.
"We're not going to tolerate corruption," Thorne said. "If
that means we have to pay for it with a bit of growth, well, I
think we're ready to do that."
But the government is preparing an investment "shock" to
offset the impacts of the graft scandal, including 5 billion
soles ($1.51 billion) for public projects to be disbursed by
March 31, and an injection of 3.89 billion soles to help local
governments develop infrastructure this year, Thorne said.
State bidding agency Proinversion will aim to award projects
in 2017 worth between $3.3 billion and $5.5 billion that would
be financed mostly by the private sector, Thorne added.
Kuczynski said on Tuesday that Odebrecht must sell off all
its remaining projects and leave Peru.
