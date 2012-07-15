* Market expected expansion of 5.4 percent
* May's upbeat data points to stable lending rates
* Construction, domestic demand buoy Andean economy
(Recasts, adds details, quote)
LIMA, July 15 Peru's economy beat expectations
to grow 6.47 percent in May from a year ago, driven
by robust construction activity and strong domestic demand,
official data showed on Sunday.
In April, the economy grew by only 4.37 percent
year-on-year, a more than two-year low, hurt by shrinking demand
for the country's key metals exports.
The May data will likely cement market expectations for the
central bank to keep its benchmark lending rate on hold.
"The favorable economic activity figure is explained by
dynamic domestic and external demand," government statistics
agency INEI said in a statement. (http:/www.inei.gob.pe/)
May's growth rate, however, still came in below the 7.4
percent expansion the emerging economy posted during the same
month a year ago.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted year-on-year
growth of 5.4 percent in May, with the 11 local and foreign
economists consulted forecasting growth between 4.1 and 6.0
percent.
Construction activity rose a brisk 15.84 percent in May,
while commerce climbed 6.47 percent. Mining and energy, a
mainstay of the economy, rose 1.28 percent -- less than in prior
months.
Manufacturing, which lost ground in the two previous months,
recovered with a gain of 2.69 percent.
The gains should help reduce unemployment, which fell 1.0
percentage point to 6.3 percent in the second quarter,
year-on-year, according to the benchmark jobs index that takes
in the capital, Lima.
The government of President Ollanta Humala estimates 2012
growth will come in at 6 percent, below last year's 6.92 percent
rate but potentially still one of the fastest rates in Latin
America.
Peru's central bank, which has a 5.8 percent annual growth
forecast, held its interest rate at 4.25 percent as expected
last week. Some analysts predict it could lower the rate by
year's end to boost growth as inflation slows.
The Andean nation registered a trade deficit for the first
time in more than three years in April and again in May as the
European debt crisis weighs on prices for metals, which account
for 60 percent of Peru's exports.
But Central Bank President Julio Velarde said last week he
saw no signs that would require monetary stimulus "for now"
because domestic demand remains strong.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by
Leslie Adler)