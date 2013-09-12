Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
LIMA, Sept 12 Peru's economy in July likely expanded slightly more slowly compared with the same month last year than in June, when the Andean country posted growth of just 4.4 percent, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Thursday.
Velarde also said that annual inflation in Peru will likely cool to end this year at around 3 percent, within the central bank's 1-3 percent target range.
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.