LIMA, Sept 12 Peru's economy probably grew a
little more than 5 percent year-on-year in July, and August's
expansion will likely come in slightly under that, the central
bank said on Thursday.
The economy, which has expanded at an average annual rate of
6.5 percent over the past decade, has slowed more than expected
this year as mineral exports have fallen on weaker demand and
lower prices.
Peru's economy clocked a 5.07 percent expansion in the first
six months of this year.
August's expansion "is probably going to be somewhat less
than July's," Central Bank President Julio Velarde said at a
press conference, adding that the economy in July would likely
grow by a little over 5 percent.
Velarde also said annual inflation will probably cool to end
this year at around 3 percent, within the bank's 1-3 percent
target range.
The central bank has cut its 2013 growth view for 2013 to
between 5.5 and 6 percent from its previous forecast of 6.1
percent.
Last year the economy expanded 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region.
Inflation in the 12 months through August rose to 3.28
percent - above the central bank's target ceiling for the second
month in a row. Analysts have said rising prices are mostly
driven by supply and not demand factors.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold
the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 28th
month in a row later on Thursday.
