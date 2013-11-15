BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
LIMA, 15 Nov Peru's economy grew 4.37 pct in September compared to the same month a year ago, the government statistics agency INEI said on Friday.
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.