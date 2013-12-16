LIMA Dec 16 Peru's economy picked up to grow 5.42 percent in October compared with the same month last year on stronger domestic demand - the biggest monthly expansion since April - the government statistics agency INEI said on Monday.

The result was also faster than the 4.37 percent in growth in September but weaker than the 6.98 percent surge posted in October of last year. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 5.2 percent expansion in October.

The central bank said earlier this month that the economy would expand by 5.6 percent in all of the fourth quarter - marking an end to a stretch of slower growth this year.

Peru's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in October compared with September on stronger construction and manufacturing activity and rising sales and services, INEI added.

The economy expanded 4.9 percent in the first ten months of the year, and 5 percent in the past 12 months through October, as compared with the year-earlier periods.

Peru posted annual growth of around 6.5 percent over the past decade as demand and prices for its mineral exports soared, the middle class expanded, and domestic demand surged.

Peru is the world's third biggest copper and silver exporter, and sixth largest gold exporter.

Lower global mineral prices and weaker private investment have dampened economic growth somewhat this year.

FASTEST GROWTH IN SIX MONTHS

October is the first month in which the economy grew by more than 5 percent since April's 7.72 percent expansion.

October growth was led by construction, which expanded 6.24 percent after shrinking in September, as compared with the year-earlier months. Services rose 7.8 percent, financing 10.56 percent, manufacturing 3.02 percent, and commerce 6.37 percent.

The mining and energy sector expanded by 5.78 percent.

The unemployment rate for metropolitan Lima in September October and November dropped to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in the same period last year.

The central bank has said it now expects the economy to grow by around 5.2 or 5.3 percent in all of 2013.

Last year the economy expanded by 6.3 percent.