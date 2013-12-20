LIMA Dec 20 Peru's central bank slashed its
official forecast on Friday for economic growth this year to 5.1
percent from its September forecast of 5.5 percent.
In its quarterly report, the central bank also revised down
its estimate for economic growth in 2014 to 6 percent from 6.2
percent.
The central bank has trimmed its growth forecast several
times this year as the Andean country's key mineral exports have
tumbled on weak prices and softer demand, and domestic demand
has slowed.
The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate in November
for the first time in four years to try to spur growth. It held
the rate unchanged at 4 percent this month but said the economy
is growing at a rate slower than its potential.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday the bank
is more inclined to loosen requirements for commercial bank
reserves than to cut the benchmark rate again.
"Our bias is toward reserve requirements. If we saw demand
slowing or too strong appreciation pressures on the sol currency
we might also prefer the interest rate," Velarde told reporters.
"But the way we see it now - there will probably be a
reduction in reserve requirements," Velarde said.
So far this year, Peru's economy has grown by 4.9 percent.
Growth figures have not yet been released for November and
December. Last year the economy grew by 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region.
Velarde said inflation in Peru at the end of 2013 will
likely be 2.8 percent or 2.9 percent, at the upper limit of the
central bank's 1-3 percent target range and largely in line with
a previous estimate.
Next year inflation will likely cool to 2 percent with no
significant demand pressures, he said.
Because of slipping mineral exports, the South American
country is now on track to post its first trade deficit in more
than 10 years.
But the central bank sees a smaller 2013 trade gap than it
did in its report three months ago, $396 million instead of $666
million.
Next year Peru will probably post a smaller trade surplus
than previously thought - $40 million instead of $310 million,
the bank said.
In 2012, Peru registered a $4.5 billion trade surplus, which
was half of the surplus in 2011.
The central bank also raised its view of this year's fiscal
surplus to 0.6 percent of gross domestic product from the 0.4
percent it forecast in its last report.
"This year we are going to be the only country in the region
with a fiscal surplus," Velarde said. "If our projections are
off and the global situation gets worse, we will have the fiscal
and monetary tools to defend ourselves."
In 2014, the Andean country will likely post a fiscal
surplus equal to 0.1 percent of GDP, the bank said, maintaining
its most recent estimate.
The bank held its forecast for this year's current account
deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP, but it sees a wider current
account gap next year than it had previously forecast: 4.6
percent of GDP instead of 4 percent.