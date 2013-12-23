LIMA Dec 23 Peru's economy likely grew by "slightly" more than 5 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago, and by more than 5 percent in all of 2013, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Monday.

The minister's growth forecast for this year is in line with a previous estimate he gave in November projecting an expansion between 5 and 5.5 percent.

Peru's economy has grown more slowly than expected this year as its key mineral exports have fallen on weaker global prices and domestic demand has softened.

In the first ten months of this year the economy grew by 4.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

In 2012 the economy expanded by 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region.

On Friday the central bank trimmed its view of economic growth this year to 5.1 percent, down from an official forecast of 5.5 percent in September.