FOREX-Dollar slips on doubts Fed will speed rate hikes, euro edges up
* Fed's intended gradual pace of hikes disappoints dollar bulls
LIMA, March 19 Peru's economy in February and March will "definitely" grow at a pace faster than January's 4.23 percent year-on-year expansion, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.
Velarde said the monetary authority had expected stronger growth in January, when he said weaker output from a large mine stung the Andean country's economic activity. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)
TOKYO, March 21 Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by a regular debt-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan and overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries.
