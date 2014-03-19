LIMA, March 19 Peru's economy in February and March will "definitely" grow at a pace faster than January's 4.23 percent year-on-year expansion, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

Velarde said the monetary authority had expected stronger growth in January, when he said weaker output from a large mine stung the Andean country's economic activity. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)