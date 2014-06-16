(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on growth in April,
context on slowing economy)
LIMA, June 16 Peru's economy grew at the slowest
pace in nearly five years in April, expanding 2 percent from the
same month in 2013 because of a drop in the pivotal mining and
construction sectors, the government said on Monday.
A Reuters poll last week forecast 2.85 percent expansion in
April, the second month in a row that official figures have come
in under market expectations.
The Andean country's economy has slowed from growth rates
topping 6 percent over the past decade as prices and demand for
its mineral exports have ebbed.
The last time the fast-growing country posted such weak
monthly expansion was in October of 2009, during the global
financial crisis.
The economy expanded 5.28 percent in the 12 months through
April and 4 percent in the first four months of the year,
compared with the prior-year periods, the state statistics
agency Inei said at a press conference.
The central bank and finance ministry have attributed the
relatively slow economic growth of recent months to
weaker-than-expected mineral output from some of the country's
biggest mines.
In April, mining activity fell 9.6 percent and construction
8.9 percent. Mining alone accounts for about 15 percent of gross
domestic product, while the construction sector has helped
offset tumbling mineral exports in recent years as it has surged
on domestic demand.
Growth in April was led by retail and agricultural activity,
while manufacturing barely grew over the same month in 2013.
In April of last year, the economy expanded by 8.76 percent
year-on-year, a result helped by two additional working days
that were lost this year because of a holiday.
The central bank sees Peru's potential growth rate at 6
percent and is forecasting a 5.5 percent expansion this year.
The economy grew at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.1
percent in April compared with March, Inei said.
Peru is a top global exporter of copper, silver, gold and
zinc.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Dan Grebler)