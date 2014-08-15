RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
LIMA Aug 15 Peru's economy shrank at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.1 percent in June from May, the state statistics agency Inei said. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017