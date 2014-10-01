LIMA Oct 1 Peru's finance minister on Wednesday
called growth this year mediocre and said the economy will
likely expand by 3.5 percent or less - below his estimate of
"under 4 percent" two weeks earlier.
The government has downwardly revised its estimate for this
year's economic expansion several times from an initial forecast
of around 6 percent at the start of the year.
Alonso Segura, who was sworn in as President Ollanta
Humala's second finance minister last month amid the worst
economic slowdown in five years, said growth in 2014 will likely
be close to the central bank's new estimate of 3.5 percent.
"We think that, indeed, the figure for growth this year is
going to be close to that, close to 3 percent and a bit more,
maybe 3.5 percent or a bit less," Segura said in a televised
congressional presentation.
Peru's economic growth has slowed to its weakest pace since
the global financial crisis in 2009, as mining investment and
activity have shrunk and exports have fallen on weaker mineral
prices and softer demand.
Segura's new growth forecast for 2014 is closer to the
growth rate logged so far this year - 2.98 percent in the first
seven months of 2014 from the same period a year ago.
Economic growth in Peru usually picks up at the end of the
year on higher public spending.
The government and central bank have said the slowdown
likely ended in July, when economic growth picked up slightly to
expand by 1.16 percent year on year.
But preliminary government data points to still-tepid growth
in August. Mining and hydrocarbon activity shrank 3.51 percent -
a deeper contraction than in July. And consumption of cement, a
barometer of construction activity, fell for the second month in
a row.
Economic data for August will be released on Oct. 15.
On Tuesday Peru's central bank widened its forecast for this
year's trade deficit to $3.2 billion, the biggest shortfall in
at least two decades, and trimmed its growth forecast to 3.5
percent.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez and Mitra Taj; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)