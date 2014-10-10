Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
LIMA Oct 10 Peru's central bank said on Friday that economic growth in August was likely "similar to" July's 1.16 percent year-on-year expansion.
The central bank and government have previously said that July probably marked the start of the country's economic recovery from its weakest growth rate in five years.
Economic activity likely picked up in September, said Adrian Armas, the central bank's chief economist.
"In the month of September we do think there will be a recovery," Armas said on a conference call with reporters. "We certainly should expect a greater rate of growth in gross domestic product for September" than for August and July.
Official growth figures for August will be released on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h