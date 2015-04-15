* Economy shrank 0.3 pct in February from January
* Construction slump biggest in nearly 4 years
* Mining, oil, fishing and manufacturing activity all fell
* Preliminary data shows uptick in electrical consumption in
March
By Mitra Taj
LIMA, April 15 Peru's economy
expanded narrowly in February, growing 0.94 percent from the
same month a year ago, missing market expectations as
construction and mining activity dropped, the government said on
Wednesday.
The official growth reading, released by the state
statistics agency Inei, was below the 1.35 percent expansion
forecast in a Reuters poll.
It also marked a slowdown from January's 1.68 percent
expansion and the 5.42 percent surge posted in February 2014.
At a seasonally adjusted rate, Peru's economy shrank 0.3
percent in February from January, Inei said.
The economy grew 1.81 percent in the past 12 months through
February and 1.31 percent in the first two months of 2015, Inei
said.
Peru's mining-fueled economy has repeatedly missed
government and central bank expectations for a recovery over the
past year as growth has slowed sharply to its weakest pace since
2009.
Year-on-year growth was just 1 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2014, when gross domestic product rose 2.35 percent. In
previous years, the economy expanded by more than 5 percent.
In February, construction activity slid 9.88 percent from
the same month a year prior, the biggest drop since June 2011,
Inei said.
A pause in public works as local authorities transition into
power this year has compounded a lull in the building of mines
and homes.
Mining and hydrocarbon activity dipped 2.4 percent in
February - reversing a 5.6 percent surge in January - as copper
output slid 11.7 percent and protests at the country's biggest
oil block contributed to a 21.2 percent drop in oil production,
Inei said.
Manufacturing activity was also down in February, 4.28
percent from the same month a year ago, because of shrinking
fishmeal, metals and oil processing and a 3 percent drop in the
production of consumer goods, according to Inei.
February growth was driven by domestic demand, with retail
activity up 3.35 percent and services expanding 4.7 percent.
The central bank said last week that growth would likely
pick up in March, and that it was adopting a more neutral policy
stance because of the weakening currency and an unexpected
quickening of inflation.[ID: nL2N0X723W]
Suggesting a potential recovery, Inei said that electrical
consumption for March rose by 5.7 percent, up from around 4
percent in January and February.
The government expects the economy to grow by about 4.2
percent this year, a forecast many analysts view as too
optimistic.
