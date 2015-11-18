LIMA Nov 18 Peru's economy will likely grow by 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier and end the year with an expansion of about 3 percent, a central bank official said.

The central bank had previously forecast 2015 full-year growth at 3.1 percent.

Renzo Rossini, general manager of the central bank, added in a presentation at a Reuters forum that gross domestic product will likely rise 4.2 percent in 2016, unless the weather pattern El Nino turns out to be disastrous.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes)