WHAT: Peru's economic growth rate for June

WHEN: Monday, August 15, at about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Peru's economy PEGDP=ECI grew 6.1 percent in June, its slowest rate since the 5.7 percent expansion recorded in February 2010.

Growth in what has been one of the world's most sizzling economies has moderated on uncertainty triggered by the June 5 presidential election. Key export sectors like mining and fishing are lagging due to a slowdown in the United States and Europe. Growth estimates of 10 economists surveyed ranged from 5 to 7 percent. The economy surged 12 percent in the same month a year earlier and 7.1 percent in May of this year.

The data will be released by the government statistics agency INEI (www.inei.gob.pe/).

FACTORS TO WATCH: Official data has shown a consistent deceleration in Peru's economy in recent months. The economy grew at its slowest pace in 15 months in May. The construction sector, which has been a key growth engine, slowed to a virtual halt. Some companies and residents put expansion plans on hold after left-wing former radical Ollanta Humala won the presidential election on June 5. They feared he might roll back free market reforms. Investors have since been cheered by the pro-market finance minister he chose before taking office in July. Luis Miguel Castilla, the new finance minister, says Peru's economy will likely grow 6-6.5 percent after expanding nearly 9 percent in 2010.

MARKET IMPACT: Limited. Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent on Thursday for the third consecutive month due to fears the United States and Europe could be sliding back into recession and slow Peru's economy. The central bank statement cited Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United State's long-term credit rating, which triggered a sell-off on global markets on Monday. Then, Peru's currency weakened 0.4 percent to 2.753 per dollar. It has since recovered. The sol PEN=PE closed bidding at 2.742 per U.S. dollar on Friday. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Dan Grebler)