Pound pressured by worries over Brexit "tail risks"
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LIMA May 15 Peru's economy grew 3.01 percent in March from the same period a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday in a result that was weaker than expected.
Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 4.65 percent as holidays cut into work days during the month.
Peru's government has said the economy will grow about 6.3 percent this year, one of the fastest paces in Latin America, though some private-sector economists have started to trim their forecasts as the global economy sours.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
* Says offering of 6.33 million class a shares priced at $35.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: