LIMA Feb 16 Peru's economy grew by 0.54 percent in December from the same month a year ago, in line with market expectations, and 2.35 percent in all of 2014, the state statistics agency said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of eight analysts forecast a 0.55 percent growth rate for December and a 2.4 percent expansion for all of last year. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)