LIMA Nov 26 Peruvian Finance Minister Alonso Segura told Congress on Thursday that economic growth could reach 2.8 percent in 2015 and be near 4.0 percent next year, beneath previous forecasts.

The government had previously forecast growth of 3 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)