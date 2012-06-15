* Central bank raises 2012 growth view to 5.8 pct from 5.7 pct

* Central bank president says slowdown temporary

* Finance minister to announce contingency measures next week

* Manufacturing falls 4.25 pct in April (Recasts; adds quotes from central banker, finance minister)

By Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino

LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy, one of the fastest-growing in Latin America, expanded at its slowest rate in more than two years in April but the central bank said it does not see the need to lower interest rates for the time being.

The region's seventh-largest economy grew by 4.37 percent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

That was well below the 5.3 percent expected by a Reuters poll and down from China-like rates of 9 percent in recent years when Peru was among the most rapidly expanding economies in the world due to a boom in minerals sales.

Friday's data could spur Peru's government to take action as it weighs contingency measures to counteract a slide in raw material exports caused by the debt crisis in Europe.

However, the world's second largest producer of copper and silver still showed sequential monthly growth of 0.1 percent in April from March. Peru's central bank raised its growth forecast for 2012 to 5.8 percent from 5.7 percent, suggesting growth could recover in coming months.

"We are projecting 5.8 percent growth despite rising uncertainty abroad. The signals of dynamic domestic demand and the investment outlook in the country have led us to raise our forecast slightly," Central Bank President Julio Velarde said.

He told a press conference the temporary slowdown in April was not a reason to loosen monetary policy for now, though he reiterated previous statements that the central bank was prepared to act quickly if global turmoil worsened. The bank has held interest rates steady at 4.25 percent for 13 straight months as the Andean economy moderated and domestic demand took over as its main driver.

Twelve-month inflation should fall from its current 4.14 percent to 3 percent by the end of the year, Velarde added. That would be at the top end of the central bank's 1-3 percent target range.

Though services, construction and banking have helped maintain growth, weaker exports will widen the country's current account gap, the central bank said in a quarterly report.

It now expects a trade surplus this year of $6.7 billion, less than $9 billion previously forecasted - mainly because global woes erode prices and demand for its metals exports. Peru posted its first trade deficit since Jan. 2009 in April.

The narrower trade surplus will contribute to a wider current account deficit, which has been covered by ample foreign investment, to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product from 1.5 percent of GDP, the report said.

CONTINGENCY MEASURES EYED

Peru's finance minister said the country is evaluating contingency measures to help shield exporters from Europe's debt crisis, where Peru sends 18 percent of its exports.

"I will be announcing new measures next week," Castilla told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

He has previously said Peru is one of the world's best-prepared countries to face a global crisis because of large fiscal and cash reserves.

International reserves have doubled since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and now total nearly $60 billion. The country's net public sector debt load is a tiny 6 percent of gross domestic product, and its public sector surplus in the first quarter of the year was a strong 7 percent of GDP.

Peru's government expects 2012 growth to be 6 percent, slightly higher than the central bank's view. That would be below 2011's 6.92 percent growth but potentially still one of the fastest rates in Latin America.

The April growth report released by the INEI statistics agency said manufacturing fell 4.25 percent in April on lower demand while fishing slumped 48.55 percent as fewer anchovies were caught in the world's top fishmeal producer.

Growth in mining and energy slowed to 1.45 percent in April compared to 6 percent in March. Mining accounts for 60 percent of Peru's exports.

The statistics agency also said the average unemployment rate in metropolitan Lima in the three months through May fell 0.2 percentage point from a year ago to 7.2 percent. (Reporting by Patricia Velez, Marco Aquino, Terry Wade and Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Caroline Stauffer, Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)