LIMA, Sept 11 Peru's economy should grow 6
percent this year, more than a previous view of 5.85 percent,
Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Congress on Tuesday.
Domestic demand is leading growth Peru to the fastest growth
pace in South America even as exports slump. The central bank
has trimmed its view for the 2012 trade surplus to $3.5 billion
this year from $6.7 billion because of slumping prices for its
mineral exports, his presentation said.
Though food prices have spiked in recent weeks, mainly
because of external supply shocks, Velarde told legislators
inflation would be around 3 percent, the ceiling of the central
bank's annual target, by the end of this year.
In Peru, consumer prices in the 12 months through August
were up 3.53 percent, compared with 3.28 percent in the 12-month
period through July.