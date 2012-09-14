LIMA, Sept 14 Peru's central bank said on Friday
it raised its forecast for the public sector fiscal surplus this
year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, higher than the
1.1 percent it forecast previously.
The fiscal surplus in the first half of the year was a
whopping 7 percent as strong economic growth lifted tax receipts
ahead of an expected increase in government spending in the
second half.
Domestic demand is now expected to expand 7.1 percent this
year, higher than the 6.3 percent forecast in the central bank's
previous quarterly report.
It expects the economy to grow 6 percent this year and next,
even though exports have slipped for the last few months on
lower prices for Peru's minerals. Peru's economy is on track to
grow faster than its South American peers this year.
On Tuesday, the central bank trimmed its view for the 2012
trade surplus to $3.5 billion from $6.7 billion. That has
contributed to expectations of a wider current account deficit,
now seen at 3.9 percent of GDP.
Though food prices have spiked in recent weeks, mainly
because of external supply shocks, inflation this year is seen
at around 3 percent, the ceiling of the central bank's annual
target, by the end of this year.
In Peru, consumer prices in the 12 months through August
were up 3.53 percent, compared with 3.28 percent in the 12-month
period through July.