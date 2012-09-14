LIMA, Sept 14 Peru's central bank chief said on
Friday there is no reason to adjust monetary policy for now, as
he reiterated that inflation will cool to 3 percent by the end
of this year.
Although food prices have spiked in recent weeks, mainly
because of external supply shocks, inflation is still expected
to ease to the upper end of the central bank's 1 to 3 percent
annual target in the next few months.
Consumer prices in the 12 months through August were up 3.53
percent, compared with 3.28 percent in the 12-month period
through July.
"We don't see factors that would prompt us to change current
monetary policy for the time being," Central Bank President
Julio Velarde told reporters.
The central bank has held its base rate steady at 4.25
percent for the last 16 months, though it has tightened bank
deposit requirements twice to slow the pace of credit expansion
and curb a rally in the country's currency, the sol, which is
trading at a 15-year high of 2.59 per dollar.
Velarde also said the country's banking regulator has
drafted a norm that would curb new mortgage loans denominated in
dollars, which carry lower interest rates than ones in soles but
come with foreign exchange risk. Many Peruvians are paid in
soles but owe debts in dollars. About half of all the country's
bank deposits are denominated in dollars.
Mortgage disbursements in soles and dollars both grew more
than 20 percent in July in Peru. Dollar mortgages may become
even more affordable after the Federal Reserve announced new
stimulus measures this week to boost the U.S. economy.
Velarde said banks had requested the new norm.
"They agree that there should be a rule to prevent or
minimize high growth in dollar mortgages, because they know it's
a risk," Velarde said.
Hugo Perea, economist at BBVA in Lima, said mortgages
comprise about 4.5 percent of Peru's gross domestic product, one
of the lowest rates in the region.
"I think they're worried more about the speed with which
mortgages are growing than their size," Perea said. "I think
Peru is pretty well placed to get the hot money coming out of
the U.S. and Europe now."
WIDER FISCAL SURPLUS, WEAKER EXPORTS
In its quarterly outlook, the central bank raised its
forecast for the public sector fiscal surplus this year to 1.5
percent of GDP, higher than the 1.1 percent it forecast
previously.
The fiscal surplus in the first half of the year was a
whopping 7 percent as strong economic growth lifted tax receipts
ahead of an expected increase in government spending in the
second half.
Domestic demand is expected to expand 7.1 percent this year,
higher than the 6.3 percent forecast in the central bank's
previous quarterly report.
It expects the economy to grow 6 percent this year and next,
even though exports have slipped for the last few months on
lower prices for Peru's minerals. Peru's economy is on track to
grow more quickly than its South American peers this year.
On Tuesday, the central bank trimmed its view for the 2012
trade surplus to $3.5 billion from $6.7 billion. That has
contributed to expectations of a wider current account deficit,
now seen at 3.9 percent of GDP.