LIMA Dec 11 Peru's economy will likely grow 6.3
percent in 2012, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on
Tuesday, faster than official estimates and likely the quickest
expansion in South America as domestic demand surges.
The government and the central bank have both forecast the
economy will grow 6 percent this year, but Central Bank
President Julio Velarde said last week that GDP could rise 6.2
percent.
It will be "6.3 percent for the whole year," Castilla said
after attending an economics forum in Congress.
Peru's economy has been growing, on average, around 6
percent a year for the past decade - a pace that economists say
it can sustain without suffering excessive bouts of inflation.
Last year, the economy grew 6.9 percent.
Growth over the past few years has been driven by domestic
demand for everything from cars to houses, along with
investments in new mines, roads and power plants.
Strong domestic demand has offset a slowdown in exports and
prices for Peru's vast mineral exports, which for years led
growth.
Peru's statistics agency said on Tuesday exports fell in
October by 1.2 percent to $3.8 billion from a year ago, with
mineral exports down 10.8 percent and agriculture exports off
29.9 percent.