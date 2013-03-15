BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LIMA, March 15 Peru's economy grew 6.15 percent in January from the same month a year ago, with strong expansion in the construction and retail sectors, official data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast expansion of 6.6 percent.
Growth in Peru - which posted one of the quickest growth rates in Latin America last year - has been led for the past few years by strong domestic demand that has outpaced relatively weaker exports.
In January, the construction sector grew 18.4 percent on the year, while retail rose 5.47 percent, and manufacturing expanded 3.04 percent.
The mining and oil sector, however, contracted 4.38 percent. Mining historically has led growth and makes up about 60 percent of Peru's export earnings.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes