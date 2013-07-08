Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
LIMA, July 8 Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla, a mainstream economist well-regarded by investors, will stay in his post after a possible cabinet shuffle later in July, Prime Minister Juan Jimenez told reporters on Monday.
"The information I have is that the finance minister will remain in the cabinet," Jimenez said.
Jimenez runs President Ollanta Humala's cabinet in the fast-growing country. Peruvian presidents typically shuffle their cabinets around Peruvian Independence Day on July 28.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
* Lyft seeking at least $500 million in new funding; valuation between $6 billion and $7 billion - source