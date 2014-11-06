BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022
LIMA Nov 6 Peru's finance minister Alonso Segura said on Thursday that the global minerals exporter's economy could grow by less than 3 percent this year, below his previous view for an expansion of more than 3 percent.
Last year, Peru's economy grew by 5.8 percent.
Segura said he is still optimistic that the economy will rebound to expand by 6 percent next year. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015