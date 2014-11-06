LIMA Nov 6 Peru's finance minister Alonso Segura said on Thursday that the global minerals exporter's economy could grow by less than 3 percent this year, below his previous view for an expansion of more than 3 percent.

Last year, Peru's economy grew by 5.8 percent.

Segura said he is still optimistic that the economy will rebound to expand by 6 percent next year. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)