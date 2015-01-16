(Adds quotes, details, context)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Jan 16 Peru's central bank said on Friday
that the sharp economic slowdown over the past year likely
bottomed out in November and that growth in December was
"certainly" stronger than the previous month's.
The central bank's chief economist, Adrian Armas, said that
November's 0.31 percent year-on-year expansion, the weakest in
more than five years, caught policymakers off guard.
"The reading for November was a negative surprise for
everyone," Armas said on a conference call with reporters.
But preliminary data showing stronger demand for cement and
imported goods point to a rebound starting in December, Armas
said.
The central bank and government officials had previously
described June's 0.34 percent year-on-year expansion as the
lowest point for the global minerals exporter's economy and that
a recovery would take root in the second half of 2014.
But weak mining output, a lull in manufacturing activity and
plummeting fish catches have helped upend those forecasts.
The economy grew by 2.5 percent in the first eleven months
of 2014. In all of 2013 the economy grew by 5.8 percent.
The central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis
points late on Thursday after the release of growth data for
November, which stoked demand for dollars and pushed the sol
currency to a fresh five-year low.
Armas said concerns about the sol's slide
have eased somewhat after the central bank implemented measures
to curb speculation in the local spot market late last month.
The sol, which weakened by about 6.4 percent in 2014, kept
the central bank from lowering the interest rate in December
because of worries doing so would fuel demand for dollars.
Armas added that inflation will cool thanks to lower oil
prices and that the annual rate is expected to ease into the
central bank's 1 percent to 3 percent target range in February.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)