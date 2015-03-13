BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Peru's economy grew by 1.7 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the president of Peru's central bank said on Friday.

"Growth was 1.7 percent in January," Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Buenos Aires.

Velarde added that he had just received the official growth figure, which is scheduled for release on Monday by the state statistics agency.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expected a 2.1 percent year-on-year expansion in January. (Reporting By Richard Lough, Writing by Mitra Taj)