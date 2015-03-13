BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Peru's economy grew by
1.7 percent in January from the same month a year ago, the
president of Peru's central bank said on Friday.
"Growth was 1.7 percent in January," Central Bank President
Julio Velarde told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking
conference in Buenos Aires.
Velarde added that he had just received the official growth
figure, which is scheduled for release on Monday by the state
statistics agency.
A Reuters poll showed analysts expected a 2.1 percent
year-on-year expansion in January.
(Reporting By Richard Lough, Writing by Mitra Taj)