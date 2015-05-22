(Adds details on sector activity, outlook)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA May 22 Peru's central bank on Friday
slashed its view of this year's economic expansion to 3.9
percent from 4.8 percent forecast in January on dampened
expectations for construction projects and investments.
The central bank also cut its economic growth outlook for
next year to 5.3 percent from 6 percent, the bank said in a
biannual report.
Peru's growth rate slowed sharply last year to 2.35 percent
as its mineral exports tumbled and investments fell. The
mining-fueled economy repeatedly missed official forecasts for a
recovery over the past year but grew by a better-than-expected
2.68 percent in March from a year ago.
The central bank now expects a slightly stronger rebound in
mining activity this year than it did in its January report - up
6.8 percent instead of 6.3 percent.
But construction will likely only rise 1.9 percent, down
from a previously forecast 5.7 percent, in part because of
stalled public works in provinces following local elections late
last year.
Public investments will probably grow just 4 percent this
year instead of 12 percent, said the bank, while private
investments will likely rise 1 percent instead of 3 percent.
Hydrocarbon activity will likely drop by 5.2 percent this
year on the oil price slump, the bank said, and manufacturing
activity will probably rise by 2.3 percent instead of 3.7
percent.
The central bank also cut its view of this year's trade
deficit to $1.69 billion from $2.8 billion as it trimmed its
forecast for imports by $900 million.
The current account deficit will likely be 3.9 percent of
gross domestic product this year, the bank said.
The monetary authority said it is still expecting inflation
to cool to around 2 percent this year and the government to post
a fiscal deficit equal to 2.0 percent of GDP.
