DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news
** This Diary is filed daily **
-----------------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane delivers speech at Federal Reserve Bank of
San Francisco - 0130 GMT.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
PARIS - Member of the European Central Bank executive board Benoit Coeure speaks at a conference
in Paris.
NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank President William C Dudley participates in economic briefing in
New York - 1430 GMT.