LIMA Oct 12 Peru's economy likely grew by more than 3 percent in August on the year and was probably close to July's 3.26 percent year-on-year expansion, central bank chief Julio Velarde was quoted as saying in the state newspaper on Monday.

Velarde could not immediately be reached to confirm the accuracy of the quotes in El Peruano.

Official growth data for August is scheduled for release on Thursday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)