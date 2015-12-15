PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LIMA Dec 14 Peru's economy likely grew by about 3 percent year-on-year in October, a pace that should rise to about 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said late on Monday.
Official data for October is scheduled for release on Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a 3.10 percent growth rate in October.
Segura added on the sidelines of an event that economic expansion in 2016 might come in "a little" under the official forecast of 4 percent.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)
