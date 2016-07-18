LIMA, July 18 Peru's economy was "very
vulnerable" to global headwinds despite a mining-driven
recovery, the incoming finance minister said in an interview
broadcast on Monday, citing Brexit as a new threat to growth and
inflation.
Alfredo Thorne, a former director at JPMorgan Chase, said
President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government would work to
bolster sectors that are not tied to commodity cycles to reduce
risks in the global minerals exporter.
"Brexit is a complicated global issue and has economic edges
that are clearly going to hit us because of commodity prices,"
Thorne said in an interview with broadcaster RPP.
"Today with the result of Brexit there's a sense that we
could see a new inflation slowdown, and there's more concern of
seeing deflation than 6 months ago," Thorne said.
Kuczynski's government takes office on July 28.
Peru has one of the most robust economies in Latin America,
with inflation cooling to the upper limit of the central bank's
1-3 percent target range and surging copper output
from new mines driving a recovery.
Peru's annual growth rate firmed to 4 percent in May for the
first time since 2014, prompting the outgoing government of
President Ollanta Humala to say it was leaving the economy at
"cruising speed" for the next administration.
Thorne disputed that, forecasting a slowdown in 2018 when
Peru's copper boom is expected to subside
unless more is done to boost domestic demand and
spur private investments that have fallen for several quarters.
"We see the economy as weak and very vulnerable. A large
part of growth is coming from the mining sector, not from
demand," Thorne said.
Thorne said he would work to push out an estimated $60
billion in stalled private investments, for irrigation canals to
an expansion at the airport in Lima.
The central bank has estimated inflation will cool to 2.9
percent by the end of the year before reaching its goal of about
2 percent in 2017. It has not flagged any concerns about
deflation in the horizon.
