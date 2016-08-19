LIMA Aug 19 Peru's finance minister said on
Friday he does not need additional financing to cover a
"worrisome" fiscal deficit inherited from the previous
government but may consider refinancing government debt to take
advantage of cheap credit.
Alfredo Thorne, in broadcast comments to congress, added
that the government of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office
late last month, has asked the International Monetary Fund to
review public finances left by the previous government of
Ollanta Humala.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)