LIMA Aug 28 Peru's economy is set to grow 4
percent this year and 4.8 percent next year, the government said
on Sunday in its first set of forecasts since taking power in
July, raising estimates on an expected boost from new mines.
In April, the former government had predicted growth of 3.8
percent for 2016 and 4.6 percent in 2017.
Economic growth in 2016 will be "boosted by greater mining
production (of around 20 percent) and a moderately expansive
fiscal policy, via public investment," said the government in
its macroeconomic framework report.
Peruvian production of mined copper jumped by over 50
percent in the first half of this year, driven by two new mines,
Las Bambas and Constancia, and the expansion of another, Cerro
Verde.
The government said economic recovery was "still very
unstable." Private investment in Peru, the world's no.3 producer
of copper and silver, has fallen in the last three years.
But the government said it predicted a 5 percent increase in
investment in 2017 as business confidence recovered and
restrictions on new projects were eased.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former
investment banker, took office July 28 after campaigning on
promises to cut taxes, boost infrastructure investments and
deliver running water to millions of Peruvians.
Those policies will likely affect the fiscal deficit, which
the government estimated Sunday would end 2016 at 3 percent of
gross domestic product, compared with a prior forecast of 2.5
percent. In July it hit 3.3 percent, the biggest deficit in 16
years.
The shortfall should ease to 2.5 percent in 2017, the
government said.
Last week, Peru's finance minister said that he does not
need fresh financing to cover the deficit inherited from the
previous government, but may arrange debt swaps to take
advantage of cheap credit.
Kuczynski's government issued the forecasts ahead of the
2017 budget, due to be presented this week.
