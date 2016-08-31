LIMA Aug 31 Peru's central bank expects
economic growth of 4.3 percent in 2017, more modest than an
earlier forecast, although that could be raised if a key oil
pipeline resumes operations, Central Bank President Julio
Velarde said on Wednesday.
In June, the bank forecast 4.6 percent growth, while the
government said on Sunday the economy would grow 4.8 percent
next year.
The government forecasts growth of 4 percent for 2016.
Peru's 40-year-old oil pipeline suspended operations this
year after a series of spills in the Amazon. The country's new
energy and mines minister, Gonzalo Tamayo, told Reuters earlier
this month that fixing it was a top priority, although it may
not reopen until 2018.
"If the pipeline is fixed sooner, if it starts to transport
oil, the story will be a little different," Velarde told
journalists after a presentations in Congress, saying that the
shuttered pipeline reduces growth by 20 basis points.
