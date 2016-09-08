(Adds table, context, economic details)
LIMA, Sept 8 Peru registered a $484 million
trade surplus in July, the country's biggest since
December 2013, as copper exports surged 81 percent year-on-year
and imports dropped 13 percent, the central bank said on
Thursday.
New mines been ramping up their shipments of copper, helping
Peru weather the impacts of the commodities price slump. The
trade balance has also been helped by weak domestic demand that
is curbing imports.
The government has forecast an $834 million trade deficit
for this year, after registering a $3.2 billion deficit last
year. In the first seven months of 2016, Peru's trade deficit
was $356 million, central bank data showed.
July 2016 July 2015
Balance +$484 mln -$317 mln
Exports $3.245 bln $2.850 bln
Imports $2.760 bln $3.167 bln
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew
Lewis)