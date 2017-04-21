LIMA, April 20 Peru's central bank on Thursday eliminated an additional reserve requirement for foreign exchange derivative operations that had been applied for two years when transactions exceeded a daily allowance.

The monetary authority added the requirement in 2015 to curb exchange rate volatility and the depreciation of the local sol currency.

The sol closed on Thursday at 3.245 per dollar, approaching its strongest level in a year and a half. The currency has appreciated 3.3 percent this year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)