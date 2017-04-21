BRIEF-CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA
LIMA, April 20 Peru's central bank on Thursday eliminated an additional reserve requirement for foreign exchange derivative operations that had been applied for two years when transactions exceeded a daily allowance.
The monetary authority added the requirement in 2015 to curb exchange rate volatility and the depreciation of the local sol currency.
The sol closed on Thursday at 3.245 per dollar, approaching its strongest level in a year and a half. The currency has appreciated 3.3 percent this year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.