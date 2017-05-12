BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
LIMA May 12 Peru's economic growth in March will be "quite low" but is unlikely to be negative, after growing at the weakest pace in more than two years in February, central bank chief economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call on Friday.
The government is expected to publish March economic activity data on Monday. Armas added that inflation was likely to re-enter the monetary authority's target range of between 1-3 percent in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese)
BRASILIA, June 19 Interest rates should continue to fall in Brazil, given current conditions, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar reached to session highs against the euro and yen on Monday as comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, suggesting the central bank remains on track to raise U.S. interest rates further despite recent disappointing inflation data.