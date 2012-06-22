* Trade measures complement larger fiscal stimulus

LIMA, June 22 Peru's government is introducing a dozen measures to help struggling exporters and ease fallout from a slowdown in Europe, the country's ministers of trade and finance said on Friday.

The measures include tax breaks for exporters, more and longer terms for credit guarantees, streamlined customs procedures, insurance for credits used by small exporters, a 400 million soles ($148 million) credit line for small exporters, and more trade promotion offices abroad.

"We are trying to act preventively in the face of what could happen," Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva told reporters. "To create quick solutions for a crisis that could hit us."

Under the new measures, some taxes charged to exporters may be returned and other tax breaks are being expanded.

The measures Silva detailed came two weeks after he told Reuters he was mulling a contingency plan for exporters with the finance ministry.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said he was boosting Peru's fiscal stimulus by about $750 million in a bid to keep the country's economy humming near its average growth rate over the last decade, 6.5 percent - one of the fastest paces in Latin America.

"The measures aim to maintain private investment and business confidence," Castilla said on Friday.

Peru's central bank forecasts growth of 5.8 percent this year, even in light of Europe's woes. Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said the country's ample international reserves and large fiscal cushion will allow it to respond effectively if debt markets in Europe close further.

Silva said shipments of traditional exports, which are essentially minerals, fell last month because of a dip in commodities prices. Peru posted in April its first trade deficit in three years.

But Silva said shipments of non-traditional exports, dominated by specialty agricultural products, are still growing albeit at a slower pace.

Peru's ambitious free-trade agenda has opened up markets in a dozen countries from China to the United States.

About 95 percent of Peruvian trade is covered by trade pacts that have been implemented or are about to be implemented, like a pending deal with the European Union.

"Our foreign trade has been growing at a much faster pace than the rest of the world," Silva said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Terry Wade Editing by W Simon)