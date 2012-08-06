(Adds quotes, details)
LIMA Aug 6 Peru's economy is likely to have
posted growth in June of more than 6 percent from the same month
a year ago, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Monday.
The country is forecast to grow more than its Latin American
peers this year, as strong domestic demand offsets slumping
mineral exports.
"It appears that June (GDP) will exceed 6 percent," he told
reporters. "There are strong indicators that construction and
imports recovered."
In its monthly advance of indicators, the National
Statistics Institute (INEI) said domestic consumption of cement
-- a barometer in the construction sector - climbed a robust
21.02 percent in June on the year, above May's 15.75 percent
rise.
Peru's economy grew by 6.47 percent on the year in May and
could post an expansion of 6 percent in 2012, according to
official estimates.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Editing by Gary Crosse)