DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
LIMA Aug 10 Peru's central bank said on Friday it expects the 12-month inflation rate to fall within its 1-3 percent target range this month - several months sooner than it had previously expected.
Once slowing inflation falls within the annual target range, analysts have said the central bank could adopt a slightly expansive monetary stance.
It held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month on Thursday and has described current monetary policy as neutral to a bit restrictive because of a recent hike in deposit requirements.
