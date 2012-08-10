LIMA Aug 10 Peru's slowing inflation rate could fall within the central bank's annual 1percent to 3 percent target range as early as August, though it said on Friday its official view is that this will only occur "during the rest of the year."

The monetary authority held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month on Thursday and has described current monetary policy as neutral to a bit restrictive because of a recent hike in deposit requirements.

Once slowing inflation eases to within the annual target range, economists have said the central bank could consider adopting a slightly more permissive monetary stance.

Inflation from September of 2011 through July of this year was 2.95 percent - suggesting a result of 0.05 or less in August would put price increases within the central bank's annual target range for the 12-months through August.

"A gradual convergence of inflation to the target range is estimated during the rest of the year," a presentation by central bank director Adrian Armas said on Friday.

On a conference call, he also said: "We expect inflation in August to be moderate. In annual terms, within the target range."

Inflation in July was 0.09 percent and prices fell 0.04 percent in June after rising early in 2012 on supply shocks that some economists worry could occur again if global grain output slumps because of bad weather.

Armas also said Peru posted a trade surplus of $405 million for June after slumping mineral exports contributed to deficits in the previous two months.

In June, traditional exports, mainly metals, fell 21 percent to $2.7 billion while non-traditional exports grew 13 percent to $900 million, the trade ministry said earlier this week.

The global metals exporter has been hurt by softer demand and lower prices for commodities due to uncertainty abroad.

Total exports in the first half of this year reached $21.84 billion, 0.2 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

Peru's trade and finance ministries in June introduced tax breaks and credit guarantees to help exporters.