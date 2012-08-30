LIMA Aug 30te Peru's economy likely expanded
more than 7 percent in July as domestic consumption continued to
offset weaker exports, Economy Minister Luis Castilla said in
remarks published on Thursday by local media.
The July estimate surpasses the 6.82 percent growth
registered in the same month a year ago. Peru posted interannual
growth of 7.07 percent in June, and 6.1 percent growth in the
second quarter over a year ago.
Castilla said domestic consumption and private investment
have been driving growth recently and will continue to do so in
the coming months, despite economic trouble abroad.
"We believe that growth in private investment will continue
through the second half of the year," El Comercio newspaper
quoted Castilla as saying.
Other local media carried similar reports.
He also said Peru, one of the world's leading metals
exporters, will keep drawing foreign investment despite the
recent suspension of a high-profile mining project amid
intractable local opposition.
Castilla said investor trust is strong and mining will
continue to be an important part of Peru's economy. "There is no
reason to be pessimistic. Mining investments that some said
would stop, continue to grow."
Mining makes up 60 percent of Peru's exports. Peru's economy
grew 6.9 percent last year and is on track to post growth of
around 6 percent this year, one of Latin America's fastest
expansions.