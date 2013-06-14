LIMA, June 14 Peru's economy boomed 7.65 percent in April from the same period a year ago, official data showed on Friday, a result that could underpin forecasts for 6 percent growth this year after a relatively weak first quarter.

The rebound in April, which came after output rose just 3 percent in March on the year, left expansion for the first four months of 2013 at 5.54 percent and for the last 12 months at 6.2 percent.

Output rose 0.8 percent in April from March, officials from the INEI statistics agency said.

Some private-sector economists trimmed their growth forecasts for Peru over the last few weeks to just above 6 percent, while the government has stood by projections that growth will be 6 percent this year and one of the fastest paces in Latin America despite a tough global economy.

Growth was broad-based in April, with all sectors showing gains except for commercial fishing, which fell 9.75 percent from the year-ago month against a backdrop of tighter environmental rules.

The mining and oil sector, which has been stung by lower prices for Peru's minerals exports, rose 7.79 percent on the year - its biggest rise since 2009.

Several sectors indicated domestic demand is still strong, with construction rising 26.48 percent, retail sales climbing 7.46 percent and finance expanding 9.85 percent from a year ago.

Leading indicators for May also showed continued expansion - with electricity output rising 7.06 percent and cement production up 11.52 percent on the year.

The jobless rate in metropolitan Lima averaged 5.7 percent in the three months through May, officials said.