LIMA, Sept 16 Peru's economy grew 4.5 percent in
July from the same month a year ago, but shrunk 1 percent
compared with June, the government statistics agency INEI said
on Monday.
The official figure for July came in below the 4.75 percent
expansion rate forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and
below the 7.6 percent surge Peru posted in July 2012.
In the first seven months of this year the economy grew 5
percent.
Last year, Peru registered growth of 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region, but growth has slipped this year on
weaker mineral exports and slightly softer domestic demand.
Growth in July was led by construction activity, which rose
11.4 percent, and a 7.65 percent expansion in services.
Manufacturing in July expanded 1.4 percent, commercial
activities 4.34 percent, and utilities 7.09 percent, while
agriculture shrunk 1.56 percent.
Mining and hydrocarbon productivity grew 3.5 percent in
July.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper exporter, second
biggest silver exporter, and sixth largest gold exporter.
But softer demand from big buyers like China and lower
global prices for minerals this year have turned the $4 billion
trade surplus the central bank forecast at the start of this
year into a forecast for a $1 billion trade gap.
The government has revised down its forecast for 2013
economic expansion to 5.7 percent.
In the 12 months through July the economy grew 5.4 percent.