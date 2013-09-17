AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 17 Peru's economic growth
is expected to ease this year to around 5.5 percent to 5.6
percent, the head of the central bank said on Tuesday, also
predicting that the South American country will end the year
with a $666 million trade deficit.
In 2012, Peru registered growth of 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region. Growth has slipped on weaker
mineral exports and slightly softer domestic demand.
Central bank chief Julio Velarde told a meeting of mining
company executives that he expects Peru's economy to expand 6
percent in the second half of this year. In the first seven
months of 2013 the economy grew 5 percent.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper exporter, second
biggest silver exporter, and sixth largest gold exporter.
Softer demand from big buyers like China and lower global
prices for minerals this year have hurt trade, with the country
posting a record $550 million trade deficit in July.
"It is this trend in the external sector that has pulled
growth down," Velarde said.
The central bank and government both now expect Peru to post
trade deficits this year and next for the first time in more
than a decade.
The government said this week that July economic growth was
a lower-than-expected 4.5 percent.
"The July figure surprised us," Velarde said. "The
indicators we had pointed to higher growth."