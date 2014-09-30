LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's central bank widened its view of this year's trade deficit to $3.196 billion from its previous estimate of a $2.611 billion shortfall, a central bank presentation submitted to Congress showed on Tuesday.

The monetary authority also cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 3.5 percent, under the 3.5 percent to 4 percent range forecast by the central bank president last week.

This year's fiscal balance will likely be neutral this year, the central bank said, trimming its previous view of a 0.2 percent surplus. (Reporting By Dante Alva; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)