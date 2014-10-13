LIMA Oct 13 Peru's economy likely
grew by 1.15 percent in August from the same month in 2013, at
about the same pace as in July, as mining activity shrank for a
fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The estimates of 14 local and foreign analysts ranged from
an August expansion of between 0.5 percent to 2.3 percent.
The median forecast of 1.15 percent would be slightly under
the 1.16 percent year-on-year expansion in July, the month the
government had pinpointed as the start of the economy's recovery
from its weakest growth rate in five years.
The forecast for August comes in well below the 5.72 percent
expansion posted in the same month in 2013, when the economy
grew by 5.8 percent in the full year.
Peru is on track to post an expansion of around 3 percent
this year, about half of initial estimates by the government and
central bank of around 6 percent.
Lower metal prices and China's slowdown have eaten into
growth rates in Peru that averaged 6.4 percent annually in the
past decade.
Growth in August was led by retail and services and dragged
down by falling mining and fishing activity, preliminary
government data showed.
Analysts said construction and manufacturing were still weak
in August, though performed slightly better than in July.
Consumption of cement, a barometer for construction
activity, fell by 0.65 percent in August, official data showed.
However, analysts said more electrical usage and greater
public spending suggest more robust growth in September.
"Given that, Peru's economy probably grew about 1.7 percent
in the third quarter, without showing progress from the second
quarter," said Jhon Gonzales, an economist with Maximixe.
Growth data for August is expected to be released on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)